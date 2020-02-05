President and the Secretariat of ICSD visit Japan (January 20th through January 23rd, 2020)

to original Japanese version

International Committee of the Sports for the Deaf (ICSD, the governing body of international deaf sports and organizer of the Deaflympic Games, had its 47th congress in Italy, from December 9th through 11th, 2019. The Congress elected Mr. Kang Chen（陳康）from Taiwan for the new president of ICSD. Mr. Chen is the first ICSD president from Asia.

With an aim to discuss ICSD reform as well as to strengthen the relationship between the Japanese Federation of the Deaf (JFD) and ICSD, JFD invited Mr. Chen and the CEO, Mr. Dmitry Rebrov to Japan from January 20 through January 23, 2020. Mr. Chen has successfully led 2009 Summer Deaflympic Games in Asia, held in Taipei, Taiwan, while the deaf sports has been historically initiated by European countries. JFD is determined to be committed to the further development of deaf sport, by working with the ICSD and the chairperson of the ICSD Reform Committee.

Mr. Chen also visited and discussed the bid of the 2025 Deaflympic Games in Japan with the executives: Mr. Yoshihide Suga, Chief Cabinet Secretary; Ms. Seiko Hashimoto, Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games; Mr. Seiichi Eto, Minister of State for Special Missions and Chairman of the Parliamentary Association for the Promotion of the Deaflympics in Japan (PAPDJ, *); Mr. Hiroshi Hase, General Secretary of PAPDJ; Ms. Yuriko Koike, the Governor of Tokyo; Mr. Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman of the Nippon Foundation; officials from the Japan Sports Agency, Japanese Olympic Committee, Japanese Paralympic Committee, and Japan Association of Mayors on Sign Language.

Mr. Chen expressed his anticipation to the 2025 Deaflympic Games in Japan in the discussions, which marked a big step to the organization of the Deaflympic Games in Japan.

* Working Teams for Support of the Deaflympics Under the Caucus for Promoting Disability Sports and the Paralympics

