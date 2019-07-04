2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake information related to the Deaf

Support our deaf friends and those involved in sign language who were affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake!

Call for support

Call for support by Chief Ishino of the Central Headquarters

for Disaster Relief for Deaf People (JSL)



International Sign interpretation by Shimamoto



Eleven of the approximately 20 deaf disaster victims in the north area of Noto Peninsula in Japan are currently evacuated. They still need long-term support.

News from the epicenter (Noto Peninsula in Japan)

Please see the below for information on the local area (Japanese/JSL only).

Disaster Relief Fund for the Deaf People

In order to quickly assess the damage situation and needs and carry out support activities in the event of a disaster or emergency in Japan, the Central Headquarters for Disaster Relief for Deaf People has established the fund in 2011. We appreciate your warm continued support as we can work to support the restoration of the lives of the many people affected by the disaster in areas where aftershocks are still occurring.

Bank Account for the Disaster Relief Fund for the Deaf People: (For transfer fees or remittance fees, etc, please pay at you own expense.)

Bank Name: Mizuho Bank

Branch Name: Edogawabashi Branch

Account Number: Ordinary Account #1511276

Account Name: Ippan Zaidan Houjin Zennihon Roua Renmei Saigai Kyuuen Chuo Honbu Daihyo Ishino Fujisaburo

Swift Code: MHBKJPJT

Address and Contact Info:

Japanese Federation of the Deaf

SK Bldg. 8F, 130 Yamabuki-cho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 162-0801, JAPAN

Phone: +81-3-3268-8847 (Japanese speaking only) / Fax: +81-3-3267-3445 (English / Japanese)

