2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake information related to the Deaf

Support our deaf friends and those involved in sign language who were affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake!
Call for support
for Disaster Relief for Deaf People (JSL)
Eleven of the approximately 20 deaf disaster victims in the north area of Noto Peninsula in Japan are currently evacuated. They still need long-term support.
News from the epicenter (Noto Peninsula in Japan)
Please see the below for information on the local area (Japanese/JSL only).
- Special webpage: Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters, Ishikawa Prefectural Association for the Deaf
Disaster Relief Fund for the Deaf People
In order to quickly assess the damage situation and needs and carry out support activities in the event of a disaster or emergency in Japan, the Central Headquarters for Disaster Relief for Deaf People has established the fund in 2011. We appreciate your warm continued support as we can work to support the restoration of the lives of the many people affected by the disaster in areas where aftershocks are still occurring.
Bank Account for the Disaster Relief Fund for the Deaf People: (For transfer fees or remittance fees, etc, please pay at you own expense.)
Branch Name: Edogawabashi Branch
Account Number: Ordinary Account #1511276
Account Name: Ippan Zaidan Houjin Zennihon Roua Renmei Saigai Kyuuen Chuo Honbu Daihyo Ishino Fujisaburo
Swift Code: MHBKJPJT
Address and Contact Info:
Japanese Federation of the Deaf
SK Bldg. 8F, 130 Yamabuki-cho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 162-0801, JAPAN
Phone: +81-3-3268-8847 (Japanese speaking only) / Fax: +81-3-3267-3445 (English / Japanese)
Contact
Email: saigai@jfd.or.jp