Video News in International Sign
Various Online Resources and Updates:
- Obituary: Dr. Yerker Andersson, WFD Honorary President NEW! (posted 18 April 2016)
- President’s message in enforcing “Act for Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities” and “Amended Act on Promotion for Disabled Persons’ Employment” starting on April 1st, 2016 (posted 18 April 2016)
- Flash report – March 3rd, 2016 – Arguments in writing for “Japanese Sign Language Act” adopted by 100% of local municipal councils throughout the country (posted 3 March 2016)
- One year since Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami (posted 19 March 2012)
- Sign Language Stated in Law! Revised Basic Act for Persons with Disabilities Enacted on July 29, Promulgated on August 5 (posted 16 September 2011)
- WFD President acknowledges support towards JFD’s activities for developing the Access to Information & Communication Act (Tentative) and Sign Language Act (Tentative). (posted 8 November 2010)
- “The Official Recognition of Sign Language in Legislation” — By Eiichi Takada (25 August 2004)
- Recent movements related to the UN Adhoc Committee Working Group draft of the Convention on Persons with Disabilities (as of 30 March 2004)
- Report by Eiichi Takada on the Regional Workshop towards an International Disability Convention – Bangkok, Thailand, 14-17 October 2003
- “Report from Japan” – Eiichi Takada: Country Paper for Expert Group Meeting and Seminar on an International Disability Convention (2-4 June 2003 Bangkok)
- “ESCAP’s role in poor countries” – Eiichi Takada: from Post-Meeting Questionnaire of the Thematic Working Group on Disability-related Concerns Sixth Session (5-6 June 2003 Bangkok)
- Solidarity and Movements of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in Asia – Eiichi Takada (originally published in “Disability Research vol. 28 issue 1, Year 2000”)