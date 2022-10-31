







Tokyo was officially selected as the host city of the 2025 Deaflympics at the Congress of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) held in Austria (Vienna) on 9 and 10 September 2022.

Upon the decision, Mr. Fujisaburo Ishino, President of the Japanese Federation of the Deaf, and Mr. Yosuke Ota, President of the Japan Deaf Sports Federation, will issue the following comments.

URL of the ICSD official announcement: http://www.deaflympics.com/

Comment by Mr. Fujisaburo Ishino, President of the Japanese Federation of the Deaf

I am truly proud that Tokyo was selected to host the 2025 Deaflympics by the ICSD Congress.

Hosting the Deaflympics, which has a history of nearly 100 years, for the first time in Tokyo, Japan, will promote communication between people with and without disabilities, information barrier-free and information accessibility, and will be a further step towards realising a world where “Leave No One Behind” (SDGs).

We are entering a next stage in the process of organising the Game and will continue to work towards its success, with the cooperation of various stakeholders and others.

Comment by Mr. Yosuke Ota, President of the Japan Deaf Sports Federation

I am delighted that Tokyo has been selected to host the 2025 Deaflympics and would like to express my sincere appreciation for the efforts of all those involved in formulating the proposed plan for holding the Game.

The successful delivery of the 2025 Deaflympics through cooperation between deaf people and hearing people will demonstrate an ideal form of a further advanced inclusive society to Japan and the world. The 2025 Deaflympics will aim at a progress in both deaf sports and overall para sports in Tokyo and Japan.

I hope that you will support the significance of holding the Game and look forward to your continued support.

