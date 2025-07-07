Report on “Co-Interpreting Training of Skills Improvement training workshop (Face-to-face) for International Sign interpreters and Japanese Sign Language interpreters for Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics”

In preparation for Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, Japanese Federation of the Deaf held an International Sign interpretation training workshop from June 28th (Sat) to 30th (Mon) with International Sign interpreters(deaf) and Japanese Sign Language interpreters(hearing) who are working with together. The lecturers were WASLI President Dr. Christopher Stone(UK), WASLI former President Dr. Debra Russel(Canada), WASLI Director Mr. Arunas Brazinskas (Lithuania) , and WASLI former Director Mr. Nigel Howard (Canada).

This training workshop was held as a continuation from last year, with the aim of improving the skills of International Sign interpreters (deaf) and Japanese Sign Language interpreters (hearing) in co-interpretation at TOKYO Deaflympics in November 2025.

There was a lot to learn during this workshop, which included interpreting training for each sport, the demand control schema, and ethics as an interpreter. On the third day, there were some moments where the participants learned about the rigors of interpreting, but there were also some laughs, and the content was consistently serious, and the participants were able to share the anxiety and joy of interpreting during the Games.

With just four and a half months to go until the actual Games, this was the first face-to-face training for each sport, making it a perfect opportunity for deaf and hearing people to improve their co-interpreting skills.

[Overview of training workshop]

♦Skills improvement training workshop for International Sign interpreters and Japanese Sign Language interpreters for Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics

· Co-interpretation Training June 28th (Sat) to June 30th (Sun)

· Sport-specific interpreter training: May 22nd (Thu), 29th (Thu), July 24th (Thu), 31st (Thu), August 21st (Thu)



In order to secure the necessary human resources for the Deaflympics, we have provided training workshop from 2024 to train pairs of International Sign interpreters(deaf) and Japanese Sign Language interpreters(hearing), with the perspective of “co-interpretation” is incorporated.

♦Lectures and explanations during this training workshop were conducted entirely in International Sign. International Sign interpreters translated from International Sign into Japanese Sign Language to ensure information was provided.

♦Content: Sign language interpretation at the Deaflympics, compliance, co-interpreting training, ethics of interpretation, etc.

Participants: 109 International Sign interpreters, and 142 Japanese Sign Language interpreters



On June 28th. Panel discussion.

On June 28th. Panel discussion.

From the left: Nigel, IS interpreter, Debra, Christofer, Arunas.

From the left: SHIMAMOTO, Arunas, Debra, ISHIBASHI, Christofer, Nigel.

Training for sport-specific groups

(Spoken Japanese → JSL → IS) or

Training for sport-specific groups

(Spoken Japanese → JSL → IS) or

(IS → JSL → Spoken Japanese)

Participants watched intently as the lecturers shared examples of their experiences interpreting at the past Deaflympics.

Five lecturers, JFD International Relations Committee members, IS interpreters, and JSL interpreters

Four lecturers are flanked by two IS interpreters.

A social gathering on June 29th.

A social gathering after the training workshop on June 29th. Quiz questions were given about the instructors’ home countries: England, Canada, and Lithuania.

Training for sport-specific groups

Greeting with JSL by International Sports Division, Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Explanation by two representatives from Tokyo Sport Benefits Corporation



On June 29th, "Deaflympics" with all our hearts!!