Message Video from the directors of the JFD about “2020 International Day of Sign Languages.”

On December 19, 2017, the 72nd UN General Assembly proclaimed September 23rd as the “International Day of Sign Languages.” September 23rd is also the day of establishment of the World Federation of the Deaf in 1951. Let’s encourage UN member states to raise awareness of sign language throughout the society so that sign language is regarded equal to spoken language and guarantee the human rights of Deaf people! “Sign language is life.” Congratulations on the 3rd International Day of Sign Languages!

