国際ろう者週間2026 日にち別のテーマ
2026年 国際ろう者週間
アイデンティティ、文化、そして権利を祝おう！
2026年のテーマ
ろう者人権宣言
2026年9月21日～27日
【日にち別のテーマ】 お祝い・啓発・行動の１週間
|2026年9月21日（月）
|障害者権利条約20周年と各国の手話言語
20 Years of the CRPD and National Sign Languages
障害者権利条約の採択から今年で20年を迎えます。そこで、私たちは各国の手話言語が、完全かつ他の言語と対等な言語として認められるようになったことを祝いましょう。20年が経った今、各国の手話言語の認知は、ろう者が有する人権への大切な約束の再確認、および、これらの権利の完全な実現を意味します。
|2026年9月22日（火）
|
多言語による質の高いインクルーシブ教育を受ける権利The Right to a Quality Multilingual Inclusive Education
（障害者権利条約 第24条）
(CRPD Article 24)
教育を受ける権利は、すべての人に保障されている基本的人権の一つです。ろう児・者が自国の手話言語で教育を受けることは、自身の成長やアイデンティティの形成、インクルージョン（社会への参加）のために必要不可欠です。各国の手話言語環境やろう者主導の学習環境等、多言語（訳注：書記言語や他の手話言語を含む）による教育は、ろうの子どもたちが誰一人取り残されないことを保障します。
|2026年9月23日（水）
|ろう者人権宣言
Declaring Deaf People’s Human Rights
「ろう者人権宣言」を通して、世界中のろう者の人権が生活のあらゆる場面で実現されるよう、行動を呼びかけます。そのためには、単に権利を認めるだけでなく、コミットメントおよび具体的な実践が必要です。これはすなわち、ろう者が各国の手話言語を通して、生活のあらゆる領域に完全なアクセスができる環境を整えることです。
|2026年9月24日（木）
|手話言語なしにアクセシビリティは実現しない
（障害者権利条約 第９条）
No Access Without National Sign Language
(CRPD Article 9)
アクセシビリティは、すべての人に保障される基本的人権の一つです。ろう者のアクセシビリティ実現のためには、手話言語が必要です。ろう者による公共サービスや情報へのアクセスは、手話言語によるサービスやインクルーシブな意思疎通が利用できるかどうかにかかっています。手話言語を含むことが、「真のアクセシビリティ」の本質です。
|2026年9月25日（金）
|私たちのことを私たち抜きで決めないで
（障害者権利条約 第４条３項、第33条）
Nothing About Us Without Us
(CRPD Article 4.3 and 33)
ろう者の生活や人生に関わることは、ろう者自身が中心となって決めるべきです。ろう者主導の団体は、インクルーシブな政策づくりや、ろう者の権利の向上に大切な役割を果たしています。当事者による有意義な参画によって、すべての人のためのより強固で持続可能な成果を生み出すことができます。
|2026年9月26日（土）
|ろう者の文化は人権である
（障害者権利条約 第30条）
Deaf Culture Is a Human Right
(CRPD Article30)
ろう者は、活気あふれる言語的・文化的コミュニティの一員です。障害者権利条約において、ろう者の文化やアイデンティティの尊重、およびその普及や発展を支えることの大切さが認められています。各国の手話言語の普及や発展を支えることも、文化の多様性や人間の尊厳を守ることにつながります。
|2026年9月27日（日）
|人権保障の75年の歩み
75 Years of Human Rights
1951年、「世界中のろう者が完全な人権を享受すべき」という信念のもと、世界ろう連盟（ＷＦＤ）が設立されました。設立から75年が経った現在も、138の加盟国団体の活動および、障害者権利条約やこの条約によるあらゆる生活場面における各国の手話言語やろう者の文化の認知から、この信念を切り離すことができません。ＷＦＤは今後も活動を続けていきます。ろう者の権利は人権です。
原文
International Week of Deaf People 2026
Celebrating Identity, Culture, and Rights!
Theme for 2026:
Declaring Deaf People’s Human Rights
21 to 27 September 2026
Daily themes – A Week of Celebration, Awareness, and Action
|Monday 21
September 2026
|20 Years of the CRPD and National Sign Languages
As we mark 20 years of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, we celebrate a recognition: national sign languages as full and equal languages. 20 years on, recognising national sign languages means reaffirming a commitment to deaf people’s human rights and ensuring these rights are fully implemented.
|Tuesday 22
September 2026
|The Right to a Quality Multilingual Inclusive Education (CRPD Article 24)
Education is a fundamental human right. For deaf learners, access to education in the national sign language is essential for their development, identity, and inclusion. Multilingual education, including national sign languages and deaf-led learning environments, ensures that no deaf child is left behind.
|Wednesday 23
September 2026
|Declaring Deaf People’s Human Rights
Declaring deaf people’s human rights is a call to action: to make these rights effective in all areas of life of all deaf people worldwide. It requires recognition, commitment, and concrete implementation. For deaf people, this means ensuring full access through national sign languages.
|Thursday 24
September 2026
|No Access Without National Sign Language (CRPD Article 9)
Accessibility is a human right, but it cannot be achieved without the national sign language. For deaf people, access to public services and information depends on the availability of national sign language services and inclusive communication. True accessibility includes national sign language at its core.
|Friday 25
September 2026
|Nothing About Us Without Us (CRPD Article 4.3 and 33)
Deaf people must be at the centre of decisions that affect their lives. Deaf-led organisations play a key role in shaping inclusive policies and advancing rights. Meaningful participation ensures stronger, more sustainable outcomes for all.
|Saturday 26
September 2026
|Deaf Culture Is a Human Right (CRPD Article 30)
Deaf people are part of vibrant linguistic and cultural communities. The CRPD recognises the importance of respecting and promoting deaf culture and identity. Promoting national sign languages also means protecting cultural diversity and human dignity.
|Sunday 27
September 2026
|75 Years of Human Rights
In 1951, the World Federation of the Deaf was founded on a belief that deaf people everywhere should enjoy full human rights. Seventy-five years on, that founding commitment is inseparable from the work of our 138 national member organisations, the CRPD and its recognition of national sign languages and deaf culture in all areas of life. The work continues. Deaf people’s rights are human rights.