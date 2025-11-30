国際ろう者週間2026　日にち別のテーマ

2026年 国際ろう者週間

アイデンティティ、文化、そして権利を祝おう！

2026年のテーマ

ろう者人権宣言

2026年9月21日～27日

原文（英文）のテーマ詳細はこちら

【日にち別のテーマ】 お祝い・啓発・行動の１週間

原文

International Week of Deaf People 2026

Celebrating Identity, Culture, and Rights!

Theme for 2026:

Declaring Deaf People’s Human Rights

21 to 27 September 2026

Daily themes – A Week of Celebration, Awareness, and Action

Monday 21

September 2026 20 Years of the CRPD and National Sign Languages As we mark 20 years of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, we celebrate a recognition: national sign languages as full and equal languages. 20 years on, recognising national sign languages means reaffirming a commitment to deaf people’s human rights and ensuring these rights are fully implemented.

Tuesday 22

September 2026

The Right to a Quality Multilingual Inclusive Education (CRPD Article 24) Education is a fundamental human right. For deaf learners, access to education in the national sign language is essential for their development, identity, and inclusion. Multilingual education, including national sign languages and deaf-led learning environments, ensures that no deaf child is left behind.

Wednesday 23

September 2026 Declaring Deaf People’s Human Rights Declaring deaf people’s human rights is a call to action: to make these rights effective in all areas of life of all deaf people worldwide. It requires recognition, commitment, and concrete implementation. For deaf people, this means ensuring full access through national sign languages.

Thursday 24

September 2026 No Access Without National Sign Language (CRPD Article 9) Accessibility is a human right, but it cannot be achieved without the national sign language. For deaf people, access to public services and information depends on the availability of national sign language services and inclusive communication. True accessibility includes national sign language at its core.

Friday 25

September 2026 Nothing About Us Without Us (CRPD Article 4.3 and 33) Deaf people must be at the centre of decisions that affect their lives. Deaf-led organisations play a key role in shaping inclusive policies and advancing rights. Meaningful participation ensures stronger, more sustainable outcomes for all.

Saturday 26

September 2026 Deaf Culture Is a Human Right (CRPD Article 30) Deaf people are part of vibrant linguistic and cultural communities. The CRPD recognises the importance of respecting and promoting deaf culture and identity. Promoting national sign languages also means protecting cultural diversity and human dignity.