世界ろう連盟より：「2022年国際ろう者週間」を祝いましょう！
世界ろう連盟（WFD）より、「2022年国際ろう者週間」について発表がありました。和訳版と原文を掲載いたします。
「2022年国際ろう者週間」を祝いましょう！
「国際ろう者週間（IWDP）」は、世界ろう連盟（WFD）の主導の下、1958年に初めて、イタリアのローマで開催されました。「国際ろう者週間」は、毎年9月の最終週の一週間、世界のろうコミュニティによって祝われています。9月は、「第1回WFD世界ろう者会議」が開催された月であり、これを記念しているためです。
「国際ろう者週間」は、世界中のろうコミュニティによる様々な活動を通して祝われます。これらの活動やイベントは、ろうコミュニティの全てのメンバー（ろう者の家族、プロの公認手話言語通訳者、仲間達を含む）の参加を歓迎しています。また、様々な関係者（各国政府、国内外の人権団体、障害のある人の団体など）の関与を歓迎しています。
「2022年国際ろう者週間」のテーマは、
「全ての人のためにインクルーシブ社会を築く」です。
「2022年手話言語の国際デー」のテーマは、
「手話言語で団結しよう！」です。
テーマについての詳細情報や、公式な国際手話版は、WFDのウェブページでご覧ください：http://wfdeaf.org/iwdeaf2022/
日にち別のテーマ
お祝いの一環として、「2022年国際ろう者週間」の期間中、日にち別のテーマを設けます。
2022年9月19日（月）「教育における手話言語」
ろう児の認知的発達・社会的発達のためには、出生時より、流暢な手話言語のモデルを通して手話言語を獲得していることが非常に重要です。他の言語を学ぶためには、強力な言語基盤をもっていることが必要です。多くのろう児は、手話言語が流暢でない家族のもとに生まれています。そのため、ろう児と家族が、自国の手話言語を学び、使用できるよう、手話言語習得と家族への支援を提供するサービスが必要です。
情報と権利擁護のための資料
- インクルーシブ教育に関するWFD方針説明書
- WFDウェビナー「インクルーシブ教育」（2021年1月開催）
2022年9月20日（火）「ろう者のための持続可能な経済的機会」
国際労働機関（ILO）によると、2011年時点で、障害のある人（ろう者を含む）の約80%が、労働年齢に達しています。また、世界各地の報告書によると、ろうコミュニティでは、不完全就業や失業の割合が高いことが分かっています。障害のない人と同等の労働条件・給与で、公正でインクルーシブな労働市場にアクセスできることは、ろう者がコミュニティにインクルージョンされ、より平等な社会を実現するための一歩です。
情報と権利擁護のための資料
- WFDウェビナー「インクルーシブな雇用に向けた道のり」（2021年6月開催）
2022年9月21日（水）「全ての人のための保健医療」
保健医療に関連する情報・サービスへ完全にアクセスできることは、私たちが、最も基本的な権利を享受するための大前提です。しかし、ろう者が、保健医療や保健医療関連の情報・サービス・戦略にアクセスしようとすると、障壁・軽視・差別に直面してしまいます。保健医療ニーズや保健医療に関するアクセシブルな情報を、自国の手話言語で提供することが、現在も求められています。新型コロナウイルス感染症の世界的流行により、命を救うための保健医療情報・サービスにアクセスする上で、ろう者が非常に困っていることが浮き彫りになりました。このような状況のため、ろう者が、質の高い保健医療に、自国の手話言語で対等にアクセスすることができず、取り残されることが多くなっています。各国政府は、ろう者を含む全ての人にとってアクセシブルな保健医療関連の情報・サービスを、その国の手話言語で提供する責任があります。
情報と権利擁護のための資料
2022年9月22日（木）「危機の時代におけるろう者の保護」
この1年で、危機的状況におけるろう者のウェル‐ビーイング（注）を保証するための、新たなニーズと新たな方法が明らかになりました。様々な危機の状況（感染症、気候変動、自然災害、武力紛争を含む）において、世界中のろう者は、言語剥奪、社会経済的な不利益、オーディズム（聴覚至上主義）を経験しています。この日は、私たちが直面している様々な危機、複合的な危機、重なり合う危機の中で、全てのろう者の人権を確保し、維持することの重要性について強調します。
情報と権利擁護のための資料
- 次回の「WFD会議」に登録する
- 武力紛争におけるろう者の保護と安全のためのガイドライン
- WFDウェビナー「災害時のろう者の権利：人道支援とろう者」（2021年12月開催）
2022年9月23日（金）「手話言語で団結しよう！」
「手話言語の国際デー」であるこの日、私たちは、ろうコミュニティ、政府、市民社会の代表者たちが、世界中の様々な国の手話言語を認知し、促進するために行ってきた集団的努力を讃えます。手話言語がろう者にとって不可欠な人権であることを支持する宣言に、共に署名をしましょう！私たちが手話をするのは人権です！
情報と権利擁護のための資料
- グローバル・リーダーズ・チャレンジ
- ブルーライト・チャレンジ
2022年9月24日（土）「交差するろうコミュニティ」
ろうコミュニティは多様で、交差的なコミュニティです。この日は、豊かで多様なろうコミュニティおよび、わたしたち多様なろうコミュニティが共有する、世界の中での多くの生き方・在り方をお祝いします。これらのアイデンティティーの中には、ジェンダー・年齢・セクシュアリティー・言語的選択・民族性・社会経済的背景・障害・宗教が含まれています。政府とろうコミュニティは、サービス・プロジェクト・権利擁護活動において、ろうコミュニティの交差的な性質を認識し促進しなければなりません。ろうコミュニティとろう協会は、自国の全てのろう者をインクルージョンしなければなりません。私たちは共に、全てのろう者を尊重し、インクルージョンする強いコミュニティを築くことができます。
情報と権利擁護のための資料
- 交差性に関するWFDの声明
- WFDウェビナー「交差性：多様なろうコミュニティについて学ぶ」（2021年12月開催）
2022年9月25日（日）明日を担うろうのリーダーシップ
100年以上にわたって、世界中のろうコミュニティは、自分たちの人権を向上させるために、代表的な協会を組織してきました。これらの団体は、「私たちのことを私たち抜きで決めないで」の原則を実現するために、資金・能力開発・エンパワーメントを必要としています。この日、あなたの地域の、国の、世界のろう者団体を支援してください！
情報と権利擁護のための資料
- WFDの個人会員になって、活動を支援しよう
- 国や地域の協会の会員になって、積極的に活動したり行動に参加するなどして支援しよう。
- 「WFDキャンパス（WFD Campus）」で学ぼう（WFD会員向けeラーニングプラットフォームを2022年6月より開始する予定です）。
注：ウエル‐ビーイング
『デジタル大辞泉』によると、「身体的・精神的・社会的に良好な状態。特に、社会福祉が充実し、満足できる生活状態にあることをいう。」
【引用文献】”ウエル‐ビーイング【well-being】”, デジタル大辞泉, JapanKnowledge, https://japanknowledge.com , (参照 2022-04-18)
原文
Celebrate the International Week of Deaf People 2022!
The International Week of Deaf People (IWDP) is an initiative of the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) and was first launched in 1958 in Rome, Italy. It is celebrated annually by global deaf communities during the last full week of September to commemorate the same month the first World Congress of the WFD was held.
The International Week of Deaf People is celebrated through various activities by Deaf Communities all around the world. These activities and events welcome the participation of all members of deaf communities, which include families of deaf people, professional and accredited sign language interpreters, peers, as well as the involvement of various stakeholders such as national governments, national and international human rights organisations, and Organisations of Persons with Disabilities.
The theme of the 2022 International Week of Deaf People is:
“Building Inclusive Communities for All”
The theme of the 2022 International Day of Sign Languages is:
“Sign Language Unite Us!”
Find more information, as well as the official International Sign version of the themes on our webpage: http://wfdeaf.org/iwdeaf2022/
Daily Themes
As part of our celebration, we will have daily themes during the 2022 International Week of Deaf People.
Monday 19 September 2022 – Sign Languages in Education
Acquisition of sign language from birth from fluent sign language models is critical to the cognitive and social development of deaf children. A strong language foundation is necessary to learn other languages. As many deaf children are born into families who are not yet fluent in their national sign languages, services must be in place to provide sign language learning and support to families so that they can learn and use their national sign languages.
Resources for your information and advocacy:
Tuesday 20 September 2022 – Sustainable economic opportunities for deaf people
As of 2011, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) states that approximately 80% of persons with disabilities, including deaf people, are of working age. Reports we have from around the world show underemployment and unemployment is high within deaf communities. Accessing a fair and inclusive labour market with equal working conditions and salary as their peers without disabilities is a step toward deaf peoples’ inclusion in their communities and more equal societies.
Resources for your information and advocacy:
Wednesday 21 September 2022 – Health for All
Full access to health-related information and services is a basic precondition for the enjoyment of our most fundamental rights. Yet, deaf people face barriers, stigmatisation and discrimination when accessing health and health-related information, services and strategies. Accessible information on health needs and health care in the national sign languages is still needed. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the dire predicament of deaf people in accessing life-saving health information and services. It brings the consequence that deaf people are often left behind in equally accessing quality healthcare in their national sign languages. National governments have a responsibility to provide accessible health-related information and services in the national sign language for everyone, including deaf people.
Resources for your information and advocacy:
- Statement on the right of deaf people to equal treatment in the context of the Global Covid-19 pandemic
- WFD-WASLI Joint Statement on Access to Health Services & Interpreter Occupational Health During the Coronavirus
Thursday 22 September 2022 – Safeguarding deaf people in times of crisis
The past year has shown us new needs and new ways of guaranteeing the well-being of deaf people in situations of crisis. Under the circumstance of different crises, including infectious diseases, climate change, natural disasters, and armed conflicts, deaf people all over the world experience language deprivation, socioeconomic disadvantages, and audism. Today, we emphasise the importance of securing and maintaining the human rights of all deaf people during the different, multiple, and overlapping crises we face today.
Resources for your information and advocacy:
- Register for the next WFD Congress
- Guideline for the protection and safety of deaf people in armed conflicts
- WFD Webinar “Deaf Rights During Disasters: Humanitarian Action and Deaf People” (December 2021)
Friday 23 September 2022 – Sign Languages Unite Us!
On this International Day of Sign Languages, we celebrate our collective efforts- deaf communities, governments, and civil society representatives- to recognize and promote the different national sign languages around the world. Together we sign onto a declaration of support for sign languages as an essential human right for deaf people, and sign for human rights!
Resources for your information and advocacy:
- Global Leaders Challenge
- Blue light Challenge
Saturday 24 September 2022 – Intersectional Deaf Communities
Deaf communities are diverse, intersectional communities. Today, we celebrate our richly diverse deaf communities and the many ways of living and being in the world that our diverse deaf communities share. Among these identities are gender, age, sexuality, linguistic preferences, ethnicity, socio-economic background, disability, and religion. Governments and deaf communities must recognize and promote the intersectional nature of deaf communities within services, projects, and advocacy work. Deaf communities and deaf organisations must be inclusive of all deaf peoples in their countries. Together, we can build strong communities respectful and inclusive of all deaf people.
Resources for your information and advocacy:
- WFD Statement on Intersectionality
- WFD Webinar “Intersectionality: Learning About our Diverse Deaf Communities” (December 2021)
Sunday 25 September 2022 – Deaf Leadership for Tomorrow
For more than a century, deaf communities around the world have organised into representative associations to advance their human rights. These organisations need funding, capacity building, and empowerment to carry out the principle of “Nothing About Us Without Us”. Today, support your local, national and international organisations of deaf people!
Resources for your information and advocacy:
- Support the WFD work by becoming an individual member.
- Support your national and local associations by becoming a member, taking an active part in their work or participating in their actions.
- Learn via WFD Campus (Our e-learning platform will be launched in June 2022 for our members)