（訃報）ICSD CEO・ラルフ フェルナンデス氏死去

ICSD（国際ろう者スポーツ委員会）のCEOであるラルフ フェルナンデス氏がお亡くなりになりました。ラルフ フェルナンデス氏は東京2025デフリンピックの運営準備にあたり、ICSD事務局として大いに日本をサポートしてくれました。

ICSDのCEOであるラルフ・フェルナンデス氏の突然の訃報に接し、深く哀悼の意を表します。

彼のエネルギーとバイタリティはデフスポーツの発展に大きく寄与しました。

彼の早すぎる死は大きな損失であり、私たちは信じられない思いでいます。

心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。

（一財）全日本ろうあ連盟理事長 石橋大吾

（一財）全日本ろうあ連盟スポーツ委員会委員長 太田陽介

東京2025デフリンピック組織委員会委員長 久松三二

（英語）

We would like to express our deepest condolences on the sudden passing of ICSD CEO, Mr. Ralph Fernandez.

His energy and vitality contributed greatly to the development of Deaf Sports.

His untimely demise is a tremendous loss and we are in disbelief.

We sincerely pray that his soul rests in eternal peace.

ISHIBASHI Daigo,

President, Japanese Federation of the Deaf

OTA Yosuke,

President, Japan Deaf Sports Federation

HISAMATSU Mitsuji,

Chairperson, Organising Committee of 2025 Summer Deaflympics