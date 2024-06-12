国連障害者権利委員会委員に田門浩さんがトップで当選


　2024年6月11日に、ニューヨーク国連本部の障害者権利条約締約国会議において、国連障害者権利委員会委員に、田門浩さんがトップ当選されました。今後の活動を祈念いたします。

　【立候補者の獲得票数】

　　・日本　　　　　　Mr. Hiroshi TAMON　157
　　・ドミニカ共和国　Mr. Magino CORPORAN LORENZO　149
　　・モンゴル　　　　Ms. Gerel DONDOVDORJ　145
　　・ウルグアイ　　　Ms. Natalia GUALA BEATHYATE　143
　　・ブラジル　　　　Ms. Mara Cristina GABRILLI　　　140
　　・ナイジェリア　　Mr. Christopher NWANORO　138
　　・モロッコ　　　　Mr. Abdelmajid MAKNI　137
　　・ジャマイカ　　　Mr. Floyd MORRIS　135
　　・ＥＵ　　　　　　Ms. Inmaculada PLACENCIA PORRERO　 115
　　・マラウイ　　　　Mr. Bonface MASSAH　107
　　・イスラエル　　　Ms. Odelia FITOUSSI　103
　　・ジョージア　　　Mr. George DZNELADZE　69
　　・北マケドニア　　Ms. Elena KOCHOSKA　28

国連日本政府代表部 公式Xより

WFD（世界ろう連盟）公式Xより