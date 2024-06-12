国連障害者権利委員会委員に田門浩さんがトップで当選
2024年6月11日に、ニューヨーク国連本部の障害者権利条約締約国会議において、国連障害者権利委員会委員に、田門浩さんがトップ当選されました。今後の活動を祈念いたします。
【立候補者の獲得票数】
・日本 Mr. Hiroshi TAMON 157
・ドミニカ共和国 Mr. Magino CORPORAN LORENZO 149
・モンゴル Ms. Gerel DONDOVDORJ 145
・ウルグアイ Ms. Natalia GUALA BEATHYATE 143
・ブラジル Ms. Mara Cristina GABRILLI 140
・ナイジェリア Mr. Christopher NWANORO 138
・モロッコ Mr. Abdelmajid MAKNI 137
・ジャマイカ Mr. Floyd MORRIS 135
・ＥＵ Ms. Inmaculada PLACENCIA PORRERO 115
・マラウイ Mr. Bonface MASSAH 107
・イスラエル Ms. Odelia FITOUSSI 103
・ジョージア Mr. George DZNELADZE 69
・北マケドニア Ms. Elena KOCHOSKA 28
Heartfelt congratulations to 🇯🇵 #Japan's candidate Mr. TAMON Hiroshi on being elected to the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities #CRPD!
Thank you to everyone for all your support! pic.twitter.com/GWuiI6n2OW
— Japanese Mission UN (@JapanMissionUN) 2024年6月11日
WFD congratulates the new members of the #CRPDCommittee. We are particularly pleased that a deaf candidate, Hiroshi Tamon, has been elected. He is the 2nd deaf person to be elected. We will continue to support more deaf candidates in the next elections. #NothingAboutUs #COSP17 pic.twitter.com/W6WI3dmgiR
— World Federation of the Deaf (@WFDeaf_org) 2024年6月11日